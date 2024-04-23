Advertisement

New Delhi: Ending the long-standing suspense over its candidate from Ladakh, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, April 23, announced its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has dropped its sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and has fielded Tashi Gyalson from Ladakh.

The two national parties- BJP and the Congress have been delaying candidate announcement due to the ongoing protests by the residents of Ladakh Union Territory in support of their demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule status. According to the Election Commission, Ladakh will vote on May 20, 2024 while the votes will be counted on June 4.

Who is Gyalson?

Gyalson is the chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh. Gyalson is a lawyer by profession. Gyalson is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil, said PTI.

Namgyal had hit the headlines in 2019 with his viral speech in Lok Sabha to defend the Narendra Modi government's decision to repeal Article 370 and making Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.