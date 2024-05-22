BJP Expels 'Power Star' Pawan Singh For Contesting From Karakat Against NDA Pick

Advertisement

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled actor-tuned politician Pawan Singh from the party for filing nomination as Independent against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Upendra Kushwaha from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Ending weeks of speculations around his Lok Sabha candidature, Singh filed his nomination from the Karakat segment on May 9.

Widely known as ‘power star,’ Singh had earlier spurned a BJP ticket from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal due to ‘personal reasons’ before moving to Karakat constituency.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the BJP. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol. But due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," he had tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress, which has fielded Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, said Pawan Singh had made the decision as he was facing backlash over his "sexist and misogynist videos".

Breaking silence, Singh announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections, without disclosing his independent bid from Karakat seat.

"I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to the people and my mother. I seek your blessings and cooperation. Jai Mata Di," Pawan Singh wrote on X.