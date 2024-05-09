Advertisement

Bengaluru: A worker of the Information Technology (IT) cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taken to the Bangalore High Grounds Police Station today. The IT cell member, named Prashanth Makanur, was picked up by the Bengaluru Police over a case involving a video on the Indian National Congress allegedly shared by the party on social media.

Yesterday, in connection with the same case, a notice was issued to BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, and BJP IT Cell national convener Amit Malviya by the Bangalore High Grounds Police Station.

Advertisement

The three senior BJP leaders were asked to appear for interrogation in the case at the High Grounds Police Station within seven days of the receipt of the notice. Earlier, a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Bengaluru Police against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya and BY Vijayendra.

The video in question reportedly talked about ‘ Congress favouring Muslims in reservation’, which was allegedly posted by the BJP .

Advertisement

The police notice to Nadda, Malviya and Vijayendra read: "This is to inform you that on 05/05/2024 Mr. Ramesh Babu came to High grounds police station and gave complaint regarding, During the Model code of conduct there was a video which has been posted on 04/05/2024 in Bharatiya Janata Party official social network @bjp4karnataka on "X" Platform, which is operated by Mr.Amith Malviya the head of IT cell on instructions of Mr. JP Nadda, National President- BJP , Mr. B Y Vijayendra State President- Karnataka BJP . The said video with the Title of "De..." Which has intention to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will against member of SC/ST community. So the FIR was Registered in High Grounds Police station bearing the FIR no.95/2024 U/S 125 of RP Act and 505(2) of I.P.C and investigation is conducted. Therefore for the purpose of investigation of the said case, You are hereby directed to appear before the under signed investigation officer at 11.00 am at High grounds police station within 7 days of receipt of this notice."

More details are awaited in the case.