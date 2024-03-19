JDS President and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday announced that the party will field candidates in three constituencies | Image:ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming general elections, sources have revealed that tensions might have erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) over seat allocation for Kolar.

JDS President and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and the BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and BY Vijayendra will be holding a press meeting on Tuesday at around 11:30 am.

This comes as the chief of the regional party Kumaraswamy expressed his unhappiness in regards to BJP for being ignored, not consulted on campaigns and unilateral decisions being taken without them.

Furthermore, Kumaraswamy and HD Devegowda were also unhappy for not being called to the Prime Minister's public meetings

However, the saffron party has assured Kumaraswamy of 'full cooperation.'

'BJP Should Use US Properly'

On Monday, the JDS chief announced that the party will field candidates in three constituencies without 'waiting' for a final word on 'Kolar' from the BJP.

The party plans to contest from Hassan, Mandya and Kolar. However, the BJP on the other hand, holds Kolar's seat and has not given any claim on the seat yet. BJP-backed candidate MP Sumalatha is still pursuing the BJP leadership with her claim on the Mandya seat.

Kumaraswamy said, "We are asking for just 3-4 seats from the BJP. Should we have invested so much effort to settle for just two seats?"

'Unhappy' with the current situation, the chief of the regional party, emphasised that the BJP should use it (party) properly, or else it will have to own up to the responsibility for any adverse outcome.

Explaining it, Kumaraswamy said that the party holds a grip on state politics with its vote share in 18 seats and in the event of a triangular contest, JDS holds a chance to claim easy victory, whereas BJP can gain more after its association with the regional party.