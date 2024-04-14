BJP Promises To Pursue Permanent UNSC Seat in Sankalp Patra

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party in its election manifesto titled Sankalp Patra promised to pursue permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. A permanent seat in the UN Security Council would help to elevate India's influence on the global decision making process, said the BJP in its manifesto.

“We are committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to elevate Bharat’s position in global decision making, ” read the BJP's manifesto. The manifesto said that during the uncertain times, India needs a strong government capable of taking tough decisions. "The need for a stable majority government increases at a time when the world is passing through uncertain times," the Prime Minister said.

Advertisement

On the front of foreign policy, the BJP promised to continue leading the Global South and continue the Neighbourhood First Policy. The BJP manifesto said that the government will focus on creating global consensus against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 14, released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times.

After unveiling the manifesto- based on the theme ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’- PM Modi handed over the copies of the manifesto to representatives of the four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) -- who are beneficiaries of government schemes. “BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on June 4," said the Prime Minister.

Advertisement