Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP's Mega Push in UP, Rahul in Bihar Today

Jalandhar: Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says, "Punjab is going to give a huge victory to the Congress because the central government has tried to bring Punjab down in every way. The Centre wants to drown Punjab by killing the farmers. People are fed up with their policies...AAP leaders are running the drug mafia in Jalandhar. The incident that happened in Nakodar yesterday, the officials going to mining were attacked. Everything is going on under the supervision of the AAP MLA. The attack that happened yesterday was also because of AAP."
Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti says, "Congress gave the slogan of 'Gareebi hatao' but they failed in it. The PM after assuming power in 2014 has shown how it can be done. The poor need a house, good health, food... The opposition used to say 'Ram lalla hum aayenge taarikh nahi batayenge', but the SC gave its judgement with the grace of God, a magnificent temple was built and the trust extended an invitation to the opposition but they returned it..."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will hold mega election rally in Varanasi to ensure record victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal took morning walk and interacted with people, as part of his election campaign in Varanassi which will go to polls on 1st June.
As India heads for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election rallies in Kushinagar, Salempur and Chandoli.
