Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP's Mega Push in UP, Rahul in Bihar Today

Jalandhar: Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says, "Punjab is going to give a huge victory to the Congress because the central government has tried to bring Punjab down in every way. The Centre wants to drown Punjab by killing the farmers. People are fed up with their policies...AAP leaders are running the drug mafia in Jalandhar. The incident that happened in Nakodar yesterday, the officials going to mining were attacked. Everything is going on under the supervision of the AAP MLA. The attack that happened yesterday was also because of AAP."



