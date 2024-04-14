The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, after the first phase of the temple’s construction was made possible by a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The top court ruled that the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya be awarded to the deity, Ram Lalla Virajman. The five-judge bench directed the Centre to establish a trust within three months to supervise and manage the construction of a temple on the site. PM Modi led the rituals of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony as lakhs of people watched the live-telecast of the ceremony on their televisions. Addressed a gathering of more than 7,000 people, the PM said, “Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived.” The Uniform Civil Code Bill, passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7, 2024, became a law with the President giving her assent.