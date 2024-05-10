Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, refuted the claims by opposition parties that NDA is seeking to return in power with ‘400 Paar’ with an intention to change the constituion.

Countering the allegations, the Prime Minister asserted that it's Congress party that intends to change the Constitution by providing religious reservations.

“I wanted to celebrate Constitution Day, but the Congress opposed. It was India’s first Prime Minister Nehru who altered the constitution. Congress has always attacked the spirit of the Constitution by imposing the President's rule over 100 times. They imposed Emergency, blowing out the Constitution,” the Prime Minister said.

"Not me, Congress wants to change the Constitution by introducing religious reservations," he added.

#PMModiAndArnab | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi ) talks about how Pandit Nehru and Congress attacked the spirit of the Constitution



Opposition's Charge on ‘400 Paar’

Opposition parties have raised allegations that with ‘400 paar,' BJP is planning to change to the Constitution through a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

“The poor, STs, OBCs, got several rights because of the Constitution, which gave them MGNREGA, land rights, reservation, etc. If the BJP comes to power, it will tear apart the Constitution,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on April 30.

'Muslim Quota Will Be Final Nail in Soul of Constitution'

Taking a swipe at the Congress for its effort to extend reservation to Muslims, PM Modi said, “Muslim Quota will be the final nail in the soul of the constitution. Congress is attacking secularism by violating the constitution to plan Muslim quota.”

Asserting that there should be no discrimination based on caste, creed, and religion, he said, “Bharat can grow only with Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas. There should be no regional discrimination as well.”

The political slugfest on Muslim quota took centre stage recently after former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Muslims should get “full reservations.”

