BJP Sends Rajnath Singh to Western UP Amid Rajput Rebellion

Lucknow: In an effort to placate the Rajput community against the party, the BJP tasked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with holding meetings in areas most unfavourable for the saffron party amid rebellion.

Singh recently paid visit to Bisahada village, part of the Satha-Chaurasi area, known as the ‘army factory’ of North India.

The Defence Minister shared the stage with BJP leaders and Rajput community members and sought re-election of Gautam Budh Nagar candidate Mahesh Sharma.

He urged the locals to vote for the ‘bigger cause’ and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for third time. He counted on the works performed by the BJP in the last 10 years, including quashing of Article 370, construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and quashing of Triple Talaq, among other

Trying to pacify the Rajputs, Singh said, “We have to make Narendra Modi the PM again; we should not be getting involved in personal benefits. Lord Ram was sent to vanvaas because Kaikeyi thought about her personal benefit.”

The BJP drawn flak from the community over a recent remark made by Union Minister Parsottam Rupala against Rajput women.

Rupala, the BJP candidate from Rajkot in Gujarat, said at a recent event that while the British oppressed and tortured all Indians, members of the princely states bowed to them, fraternised with them, and even married their daughters to the imperialists.

Drawing anger from the community, the BJP leader apologised to the Rajput community later.

Another reason behind resentment was that Rajputs accused the BJP of fielding more candidates from non-Rajput castes in areas dominated by the community.

In western Uttar Pradesh, the community was triggered after the General (retd) VK Singh, a Rajput, was denied a ticket from Ghaziabad and was replaced by Atul Kumar Garg, a Baniya.

Taking note of the development, the Rajput community held a Mahapanchayat across western UP, sending negative signs to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In western UP, Rajputs represent 10 per cent of the total population. However, BJP gave only 1 ticket to the community.





