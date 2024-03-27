Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda issued a notice on Tuesday, seeking clarification from party member and Member of Parliament Dilip Ghosh for his remarks on Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dilip Ghosh is the BJP candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur in West Bengal.

In a letter dated March 26, BJP National General Secretary and Head Quarter Incharge Arun Singh on behalf of JP Nadda has demanded an explanation and action from Dilp Ghosh for his remarks on Mamata Banerjee. The letter adds that such remarks go against the principles of the BJP and that the party will not tolerate such remarks.

What did Dilip Ghosh say about Mamata Banerjee ?

While mocking TMC's election slogan of ‘Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai’ (Bengal wants its own daughter), Ghosh reportedly questioned the family background of Mamata Banerjee.

"The Chief Minister went to Goa and said, 'I'm the daughter of Goa', and in Tripura, she said, 'I'm the daughter of Tripura'. She should first decide who her father is," Ghosh reportedly said.

TMC files complaint with EC against Dilip Ghosh

The TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) against Dilip Ghosh for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. TMC had shared a video clip - the authenticity of which could not be verified - where Ghosh is reportedly making a derogatory remark about the WB CM.

TMC in its complaint said that Ghosh has passed "disgraceful and derogatory remarks" against Mamata Banerjee, and demanded immediate action against him.

TMC claimed a "blatant violation of the MCC", which states that "no political party or candidate should indulge in any activities or make any statements that would amount to attack on the personal life of any person". The complaint further read: "Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power."