Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

BJP Workers Welcome Wrong Leader Instead of Kanpur Lok Sabha Candidate | WATCH

In an interesting case of mistaken identity, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) workers welcomed another party leader instead of Kanpur Lok Sabha candidate.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
BJP Workers Welcome Wrong Leader Instead of Kanpur Lok Sabha Candidate | WATCH
BJP Workers Welcome Wrong Leader Instead of Kanpur Lok Sabha Candidate | WATCH | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kanpur: In an interesting case of mistaken identity, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) workers on Wednesday welcomed another party leader instead of Kanpur Lok Sabha candidate Ramesh Awasthi at the Kanpur Railway Junction. 

Awasthi's supporters started shouting slogans after seeing a person resembling him and welcomed him with garland as he walked down the train upon its arrival in Kanpur. The person was Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad who had to suffer through the embarassment. 

Advertisement

The BJP has allotted a ticket to Ramesh Awasthi instead of its sitting MP in Kanpur for the upcoming polls.

The BJP workers mistakenly confused Awasthi's identity with that of Nishad and welcomed the latter by showering flower petals at him. The video showing BJP workers gathered at Kanpur Railway Junction awaiting arrival of Shatabdi Express has broken the internet. 

Nishad was seen in the viral video directing the enthusiastic party workers that he's not Kanpur Lok Sabha candidate Awasthi. Amid slogans with name of Ramesh Awasthi, even he understood the case that workers have mistaken his identity.

Advertisement

After Ramesh Awasthi came out of the coach, he was warmly welcomed by the party workers.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

