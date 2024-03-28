Advertisement

Kanpur: In an interesting case of mistaken identity, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) workers on Wednesday welcomed another party leader instead of Kanpur Lok Sabha candidate Ramesh Awasthi at the Kanpur Railway Junction.

Awasthi's supporters started shouting slogans after seeing a person resembling him and welcomed him with garland as he walked down the train upon its arrival in Kanpur. The person was Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad who had to suffer through the embarassment.

The BJP has allotted a ticket to Ramesh Awasthi instead of its sitting MP in Kanpur for the upcoming polls.

The BJP workers mistakenly confused Awasthi's identity with that of Nishad and welcomed the latter by showering flower petals at him. The video showing BJP workers gathered at Kanpur Railway Junction awaiting arrival of Shatabdi Express has broken the internet.

Nishad was seen in the viral video directing the enthusiastic party workers that he's not Kanpur Lok Sabha candidate Awasthi. Amid slogans with name of Ramesh Awasthi, even he understood the case that workers have mistaken his identity.

After Ramesh Awasthi came out of the coach, he was warmly welcomed by the party workers.