Congress List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections: The Congress on Sunday released another list of 10 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding Kanhaiya Kumar against BJP Sitting MP Manoj Tiwari from Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Apart from Kanhaiya Kumar, the party has fielded JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. The candidates' names were announced by the party after the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) in New Delhi.

While Kanhaiya Kumar is set to challenge BJP candidate and sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari, JP Agarwal will contest against BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk. The party has also fielded former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. Apart from them, former-MP from the BJP, Udit Raj has been fielded by the Congress from the North-West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The fresh list of candidates released by the Congress consists of names of the candidates from Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. In the list of 10 candidates, the Congress has fielded JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk (Delhi), Kanhaiya Kumar from Northeast Delhi, Udit Raj from Northwest Delhi-SC, Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar (Punjab), Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar-SC (Punjab), Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib-SC (Punjab), Jeet Mohinder Singh Sindhu from Bathinda (Punjab), Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur (Punjab), Dr Dharamvir Gandhi from Patiala (Punjab) and Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh from Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh).



The Congress announced names on the seven Lok Sabha seats of Punjab after seat sharing deals between the allies of the INDI bloc was finalised. After the seat-sharing deal, the Congress was given 7 seats in Punjab.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 is slated to take place in 7 phases between April 19 to June 1, 2024. The results will be declared on June 4.