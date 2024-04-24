Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress will lose their security deposit in Amethi, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and BJP leader Smriti Irani asserted, while speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday. Asserting that the Congress is currently “suffering from the disease called communism”, Irani said, “This party has not only looted Hindus but also tried to fool Muslims of our country”.

Stressing further that an Indian “can't be a minority in his own country”, the minister further questioned the rationale behind the Congress claim that one specific religion – over the others – had the first right to India's resources. “Who gave the Congress the authority to declare that every Indian's hard-earned money will not only be counted but also taken over and redistributed how this party desires?”, she lamented.

The Congress, particularly the Gandhi family, through their history of governance, have shown that they believe that the party's “first family has the right to the property earnings of every Indian family”, the BJP leader told Republic.

Responding to a question on speculation around Robert Vadra being the potential face of the Congress from Amethi, the union minister underlined that “anybody can fight an election” in a democracy, even as she quipped, “The family will decide whether Jijaji [Robert Vadra] will get the ticket or Saale Sahab [Rahul Gandhi] will”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Irani had described the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi as "anti-Sanatan" and "anti-national" while alleging that they have always worked to weaken Hindus.

Addressing election meetings in Amethi where she is seeking a re-election to the Lok Sabha, she had reportedly said, "While opposing Hindutva, they also opposed Lord Ram and rejected the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lala idol in Ayodhya. The one that does not belong to Ram is of no use."

"Be it Rahul (Gandhi), Priyanka or the Congress, they are not only anti-Sanatan but also anti-nationals. These people have made the person who had talked about breaking India into pieces the candidate of their party," news agency PTI had quoted the BJP leader as saying.

