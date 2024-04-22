Advertisement

Visakhapatnam: The Congress on Monday released the list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The elections are slated to be held on May 13, 2024. There are a total of 175 assembly constituencies in the state.

Congress releases a list of 38 candidates for the Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh

The results of the state elections will be released along with the results of the Lok Sabha polls on June 4, 2024.

