Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 12:56 IST
Congress Names 38 Candidates For Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, Check List Here
Andhra Pradesh elections: There are a total of 175 assembly constituencies in the state.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress Names 38 Candidates For Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections | Image:PTI
Visakhapatnam: The Congress on Monday released the list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections.
The elections are slated to be held on May 13, 2024. There are a total of 175 assembly constituencies in the state.
The results of the state elections will be released along with the results of the Lok Sabha polls on June 4, 2024.
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 12:56 IST