BREAKING: Election Commission Orders X To Take Down BJP's Karnataka Video Targeting Muslims
The video received backlash, as it was allegedly seen to be targeting the Muslim community.
New Delhi: The Election Commission has directed social media platform X to take down an animated ad shared by the Karnataka BJP, terming it “violative of the extant legal framework”. The video received backlash, as it was allegedly seen to be targeting the Muslim community.
Earlier, Karnataka Police issued a notice to X, directing them to remove a post that targeted Muslims, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
