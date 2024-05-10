Advertisement

New Delhi: Referring to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's controversial racist remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, didn't shy away from questioning Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin about whether the DMK would sever ties with Congress for the sake of Tamil culture and pride.

"Our leader from Tamil Nadu, from the DMK, speaks very passionately about Tamil Nadu. If he has the courage, after yesterday's statement by a Congress leader calling them African, he shouldn't have any compromise with Congress even for a minute. DMK should end its alliance with Congress if they truly care about Tamil pride.

(Tamil Nadu ke humare neta, DMK ke, bahut uchal uchal ke Tamil Nadu ki baatein karte hai, unme agar himmat ho toh kal ke congress ke is bayaan ke baad , African keh dia hai unko, unhe ek min bhi congress ke saath samjhautha nhi rakhna chahiye, DMK ko Congress ke sath samjhautha tod Dena chahiye agar Tamil swabhiman ki chinta hai)", Stalin told Arnab.

#PMModiAndArnab | "I challenge DMK to walk out of the INDI alliance after Congress 'racist' insult to the Tamils. Congress has called them Africans. If DMK cares about Tamil pride, they should end alliance with Congress": Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi )



Tune in… pic.twitter.com/E1DYEjduSa — Republic (@republic)

What Sam Pitroda Had Said?

Pitroda had landed the Congress in trouble with his choice of ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Arabs, Whites and Africans to describe how Indians from different parts of the country look like. “We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold a country as diverse as India together. Where people in the east look like the Chinese, people in the west look like the Arabs, people in the north look like, maybe, white and people in the south look like Africans”, the advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had insinuated during a podcast.

“It does not matter. All of us are brothers and sisters. We respect different languages, different religions, different customs, different food,” he further said.

Later, the Congress distanced itself from his words while criticising those as "most unfortunate and unacceptable".

"The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies", Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said in a post on 'X'.