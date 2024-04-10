×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

'Cannot Stay With Corrupt': AAP Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns Amid Liquorgate

In a major setback for AAP, Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Delhi Cabinet and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Rajkumar Anand
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Rajkumar Anand resigns from the Delhi Cabinet and party amid liquorgate scam | Image:X/ AAP
  • 4 min read
New Delhi: In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday tendered his resignation from his post and party's membership giving a massive jolt to the INDI Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Amid ongoing investigation into the Delhi liquor policy scam case, AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand stated that he was dissatisfied over AAP's policy on corruption and said that in such a situation he can't stay in AAP. 

While resigning from both his post and the AAP, Raaj Kumar Anand alleged that this was AAP’s downfall from an anti-corruption group to a party ‘that's involved in corruption’.

HC decision indicates AAP party was wrong on its part, says Raaj Kumar Anand

He said, "I joined AAP after seeing its strong message on fighting corruption. I had joined AAP to pay back to society. Today, the party has found itself in the middle of corrupt practices. That's why I have decided to quit."

He said that the party was not being respectful.

Raaj Kumar Anand in a veiled attack on the AAP leaders being named in the alleged liquorgate scam, said, “the High Court’s decision that came yesterday clearly indicates the party was wrong on its part.”

"The connection with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal happened because he had said 'Rajneeti badlegi toh desh badlega (If politics will change, country will change)'. Today politics hasn't changed but the politician has. I have sent my resignation to the chief minister's office," the former-Delhi Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes minister added.

Raaj Kumar Anand, the MLA from Delhi’s Patel Nagar, is the first Delhi government minister to quit from his post and the AAP as a direct result of the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and the entire liquor policy case.

He also alleged the AAP of discriminatory practices in staffing leadership positions in the party.

The former-AAP leader further stated, “We have 13 Rajya Sabha MPs, but none of them are Dalit, women or from backward classes. There is no respect for Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers in this party. In such a situation, all dalits feel cheated and because of this, it is difficult for me to remain in this party. I follow the principles of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. If I cannot work for Dalits, then there is no point in being in the party."

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted searches at Raaj Kumar Anand's house in a customs-linked money laundering case in November last year.

Notably, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a complaint to a local court had alleged false declarations in imports for customs evasions of over Rs 7 Crore, following which the ED had then filed a complaint against the former-Delhi minister.

AAP leaders call it conspiracy to break AAP

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also named in the money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy scam, while addressing a press conference after the exit of Raaj Kumar Anand from the party and Delhi Cabinet, stated, “The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is with the aim to break AAP. ED’s investigation at Raaj Kumar Anand's residence continued for 23 hours. Everyone said that he (Raaj Kumar Anand) is corrupt. BJP's character is to break down other parties.”

Talking to media personnel, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj drew an example of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who recently came out of jail on bail, stating, “Not everyone is Sanjay Singh. He (Raaj Kumar Anand) got feared from BJP. Patel nagar is a reserved constituency. Raaj Kumar Anand knows he will lose the elections, if he contests from the seat. He won in Patel Nagar previously because he was in AAP.”

“We don’t want to become Raaj Kumar Anand. In November, raids were conducted at his residence. He used to say he is under a lot of pressure. He is a family man. We have no grudge against him. It seems he came under pressure. We have placed a Dalit candidate from the East Delhi seat,” Bhardwaj asserted.

 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

