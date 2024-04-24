Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted and fell on the stage as he was delivering a speech in Maharashtra's Yavatmal as part of his poll campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Nearly an hour after the report first emerged, Gadkari took to social media platform ‘X’ to announce that he is now “completely healthy” , even as the union minister expressed gratitude towards his well-wishers “for your love and good wishes”.

पुसद, महाराष्ट्र में रैली के दौरान गर्मी की वजह से असहज महसूस किया। लेकिन अब पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हूँ और अगली सभा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए वरूड के लिए निकल रहा हूँ। आपके स्नेह और शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद। — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari)

“I felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes”, Gadkari wrote in a post on ‘X’.

