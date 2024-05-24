Advertisement

Mandi: Reacting to repeated insults on BJP MP Candidate Kangana Ranaut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at Congress in Mandi, saying that the "parivaar is against women and women empowerment." "Congress is still holding on to its old values. In the name of Mandi, they abused Kangana ji. We can't accept it. This congress couldn't live in the 21st century. They are moving backwards," said PM Modi, addressing a rally at Mandi.

Heaping praise on Kangana, PM Modi said, "Our daughters are capable of being successful in any field. India is capable enough to make strong lady leaders like Kangana ji...You teach your daughters and let them live their dreams."



From "beef-eater" to "part-time job," Kangana has been subjected to several insults from Congress. After Supriya Shrinate's now-deleted Instagram post created a stir, Ranaut's challenger Vikramaditya Singh said that politics is not a part-time job, taking a veiled dig at the BJP leader. Stepping up the ante, Singh had said, “There is a need to save the Dev culture of the Kullu region and for this we need to be wary of such people who try to hurt our religious beliefs and traditions. Especially those people who are eaters of beef."