Mandya: The law enforcement agencies on Monday reportedly seized around Rs 1 crore in cash in the high profile seat of Karnataka's Mandya. The incident took place two days after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections implementing the Model Code of Conduct throughout the country.

Republic Kannada’s exclusive report states that the law enforcement agencies seized undocumented cash amounting to Rs 99.20 Lakh during the intense vehicle checking in the district.

As per the details grabbed by the Republic Kannada team, the incident took place at Maddur's Nidaghatta checkpost, where the vehicles were being searched on suspicion of heavy cash flow by some political leaders, which was meant to be used for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections campaign.

According to the exclusive details accessed, the money, which was being transported in a Creta car, belonged to a nut trader based in KR Pette Taluk of Karnataka.

It is being said that the cash was seized by the officials after the relevant documents regarding the transportation of the cash were not produced.



