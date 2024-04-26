Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu discussed a range of topics, including the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Election and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, his relationship with Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the North vs. South divide.

In a fiery exchange with Arnab, Naidu didn't hold back, labelling Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'mentally unstable'. Moreover, he exuded confidence, asserting victory in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Notably, in Andhra Pradesh, Assembly polls are being held concurrently with the general election, with the TDP, led by Naidu, allying with the BJP to challenge Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Advertisement

Here Are The Excerpts From Chandrababu Naidu's Headline-grabbing Interview:-

How things are shaping up for you in Andhra Pradesh, both in the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections?

Advertisement

"We are 100 per cent confident of winning both the polls. People are frustrated with the current govt, everyone is a victim of the governance. Our 160+ MLAs and 24+ MPs will secure victory."

Will Andhra Pradesh provide significant gains to NDA?

Advertisement

When queried if Andhra Pradesh would provide significant gains to NDA, the TDP president stated, "NDA will get at least 20 extra seats in Lok Sabha from Andhra Pradesh."



What are you benefiting from BJP, why have you allied with the party?

“I have never aspired for any position while being in the NDA. My sole aim is to continue contributing to our great nation. We will cooperate with the NDA for nation-building. Just like last time, I worked with the NDA; if the country develops, the states will also develop. There is goodwill at a national level under PM Modi's government. At the state level, we need to focus on development and require the support of the Centre", Chandrababu said on Nation Wants to Know.

Advertisement

Chandrababu Naidu Backs PM Modi's Idea of Viksit Bharat

Extending support to PM Modi's idea of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Chandrababu said,"I prepared a vision for Andhra Pradesh in 1999, aiming for 2020, and that vision has now become a reality. We have surpassed that vision, and the country is progressing under PM Modi's leadership. We all must contribute to this nation under his guidance."

Advertisement

What has gone wrong in your (Chandrababu Naidu) relationship with Jagan Mohan Reddy?

Speaking to Arnab on the Nation Wants to Know, the TDP president said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and I were friends during the 80s. We were close friends. But we parted ways later. I was with TDP and he was in Congress. I have always been clean, and honest and at the same time gave good governance to people. In 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM and destroyed the ecosystem. There is no democracy in Andhra Pradesh. I have seen so many CMs but I have never seen a CM who is mentally imbalanced and the one who harasses people and destroys everyone."

Advertisement

#NaiduAndArnab | I have seen so many CMs but I have never seen a CM who is mentally imbalanced and the one who harasses people and destroys everyone: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) is now #LIVE on Nation Wants To Know.



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/PQ0Pr4hSNF…… pic.twitter.com/wUGqKwKsOz — Republic (@republic)

He added, "We all are in politics but with different policies. Anybody who differs from his (Jagan Mohan Reddy) ideas, becomes his enemy and there is an undeclared war."

Advertisement

North vs South | How do you perceive the narrative of some people that suggests a division between the North and South in national politics, with the South leaning towards an anti-Modi stance while the North India, Bengal, Assam and others are considered pro-Modi? How do you view this analysis which is doing the rounds? Will the BJP be accepted on its own in the South?

“While regional parties have traditionally dominated politics in the South, the BJP now holds promising prospects in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It's crucial to balance power, and development is uniform across regions”, Chandrababu Naidu told Arnab.

Advertisement

#NaiduAndArnab | Politics is mostly based on regional parties in the South. But now, the BJP has fair chances in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The power has to be balanced. The development is uniform: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) on North Vs South politics.… pic.twitter.com/oBkHc9ZC5i — Republic (@republic)

Is it possible for both Jagan and you to support BJP at the national level?

Advertisement

“Over the past four decades, the Telugu Desam Party and BJP have collaborated numerous times, forming a natural alliance. With this alliance comes the responsibility of nation-building”, said the TDP president on Nation Wants to Know.