Raipur: In another jolt to the Congress party, Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera on Sunday quit the Grand old party. She announced her resignation from the primary membership of the party, alleging disrespect in the state's party unit. She even vowed to expose people suffering from a "male chauvinistic mentality" within the party.

Radhika Khera on Sunday took to X, to announce her decision to quit the Congress, saying that she was renouncing the primary membership of Congress and resigned from her post with great pain.

She alleged that she had to face disregard and disrespect from the party leadership after she visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Later responding to her decision to resign from the party, Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera stated, "Shri Ayodhya Dham, the birthplace of Ram Lalla, is a very sacred place for all of us and I could not stop myself from going there. But I had never thought in my life that I would have to face so much opposition for visiting there.”

Revealing the shocking misbehave she was subjected to by other party members, Khera stated, “I was misbehaved at the office of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Party. I was pushed there and locked in the room. I kept on screaming and pleading, from the smallest to the biggest leadership, but I did not get justice. Today I have resigned from my party post and primary membership, but I have full faith that Ram Lalla will definitely give me justice."

Massive Jolt For Congress Ahead of Last Phase of Voting in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, ahead of the third and last phase of polls in Chhattisgarh for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 7, Radhika Khera's decision to part ways from the Congress is being considered as another massive jolt amidst ongoing general elections in the country.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced in the month of March, the schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with Chhattisgarh scheduled to vote during the first 3 phases starting from April 19 and concluding on May 7, 2024. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in India from April 19 to June 1, 2024 in 7 phases, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on June 4, 2024.