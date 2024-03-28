×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Chickballapur Seat: Ramaiah Vs Moily Puts Congress on Edge Again After Kolar Heat

An internal strife has erupted in Karnataka Congress over selection of the candidate for Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha seat.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Chickballapur Seat: Ramaiah Vs Moily Puts Congress on Edge Again After Kolar Heat
Chickballapur Seat: Ramaiah Vs Moily Puts Congress on Edge Again After Kolar Heat | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: An internal strife has erupted in Karnataka Congress over selection of the candidate for Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha seat where three aspirants are eyeeing for the ticket. 

Bagepalli Congress MLA Subba Reddy wrote a letter to Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar, mentioning that ticket should not be given to Indian Youth Congress general secretary Raksha Ramaiah. 

Advertisement

Instead, he suggested two names from the Chikkaballapur segment- former union minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily and former agriculture minister N H Shivashankar Reddy. 

Moily claimed support of 98 per cent of the Congress workers in Chikkaballapur and if given ticket, he will ‘100 per cent win the Lok Sabha election.’ 

Advertisement

 “The Congress holds six out of eight Assembly segments in Chikkaballapur. A few days ago, at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MLAs again supported my candidature,” the 84-year-old leader said.

Moily represented Chikkaballapur twice - 2009 and 2014 - before tasting defeat against BJP’s BN Bachegowda in 2019. "I lost the third time due to the wrong alliance our party had with the JD(S)," he said.

Advertisement

The Congress is yet to announce name of candidate for the Chikkaballapur segment, and Kolar, which is another heated seat where the Congress faced internal strife.  

Congress Faces Heat For Kolar Candidate

The Congress' Central Election Committee on Wednesday had to withheld ticket of KH Muniyappa's son-in-law from Kolar seat after 5 disgruntled MLAs threatened of quitting party over ticket distribution. 

The resignation threat by Congress MLAs came after the allocation of Lok Sabha polls ticket for the Kolar constituency to a relative of Food and Civil Supplies Minister, KH Muniyappa, Chikkapeddanna. 

Advertisement

Reacting to the ticket distribution, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, one among the disgruntled MLAs, said they can't accept party's decision of fielding Muniyappa from Kolar segment. 

“We want other people in the party to get a chance. We will talk to the CM later today. When he (KH Muniyappa) was here, we were affected by his style of functioning and faced hardship. There is a general feeling in the constituency that SC community is not being represented. We want a candidate from other than this family,” Sudhakar said. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a few seconds ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

a few seconds ago
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years

Dhruv's Fitness Journey

3 minutes ago
Indian-origin couple in US found dead along with their daughter in a mansion worth Rs 41 crore.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself

3 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya faces flak over his captaincy

Hardik Pandya slammed

4 minutes ago
Coal India's capital spending rises

Coal India

7 minutes ago
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith on MI

7 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

8 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma takes over field setting vs SRH

Rohit takes duties

9 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Airport Look

10 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Casual Attire

12 minutes ago
K Padmarajan, hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Persistent Politician

14 minutes ago
Patna Shukla

OTT Releases This Week

17 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

19 minutes ago
Stress relieving exercises

Stress-Relieving Exercise

24 minutes ago
Pat Cummins during post-match presentation after SRH vs MI match

Pat Cummins on SRH

27 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

28 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila Trailer Out

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo