Chandigarh: In accordance with the directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab on Thursday issued warnings to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) implemented for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The CEO, citing casteist and derogatory remarks made by the leaders of the both parties, warned them for violating the poll code.

According to the information, Punjab’s Cabinet Minister and AAP Lok Sabha candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Laljit Bhullar, has been warned against use of casteist remarks against his political opponents, saying that it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

ECI directed the parties to strictly follow the guidelines

The Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran had earlier, submitted a report on the statements made by the minister against his political opponents, along with videos of the incident.

On the other hand, a SAD leader had used a derogatory phrase in a video against AAP's state convener and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and its candidates in the Lok Sabha election, which is in violation of the guidelines of the MCC. However, after the matter escalated, the Shiromani Akali Dal deleted the video.

Not only this, use of children in the election rally of the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, has been deemed to be a violation of the MCC. The deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of Ludhiana also submitted a report that children were used during an election campaign.

Regarding the use of children in elections, there are clear guidelines from the ECI that children should not be used in election rallies or campaigns.

The SAD has been warned for violating the directions issued by the ECI regarding the MCC and directed it not to repeat such mistakes and strictly follow the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the AAP has also been refrained from uploading posts and videos like ‘Unsacred Games of Punjab’. The party has been warned for violating the EC's guidelines and directed to strictly follow the guidelines of the election code.

