Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Lok Sabha elections are in full swing, with two phases already completed and five more to go. However, amidst the democratic process, concerns have arisen regarding the potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI).

Deepfake and Elections

Advertisement

According to a recent report by cyber security giant, a staggering 75 percent of Indians have encountered deepfake content related to politics. Deepfakes, AI-generated videos or images that manipulate appearances or voices, have become a prevalent issue, sparking worries about their impact on the electoral process.

Rising Concerns

Advertisement

World's leading anti virus software manufacturer, highlighted a concerning trend of deepfake content targeting both public and private figures in India. This manipulation of voices and visuals by AI has cast doubt on the authenticity of online content, particularly in the context of a crucial election year.

Threats Identified

Advertisement

According to a report, various malicious applications of deepfakes, including cyberbullying (55%), creation of fake pornographic content (52%), and facilitating scams (49%). These findings underscore the multifaceted dangers posed by AI-driven manipulation in the digital sphere.

Impact on Public Perception

Advertisement

Moreover, the report reveals that 64 percent of respondents find it increasingly challenging to identify online scams due to advancements in AI technology. Shockingly, 57 percent of individuals have mistaken AI-generated content for genuine material, leading to a significant number falling victim to scams.

China's Alleged Involvement

Advertisement

Alarming reports from Microsoft suggest that China may be actively involved in generating and disseminating AI-manipulated content to further its own interests during the ongoing Indian elections.

This revelation has prompted the Indian government to call upon global digital corporations to address the potential threats posed by AI manipulation in electoral processes.

Advertisement

Call to Action

In light of these developments, it is imperative for authorities to implement stringent measures to combat the spread of deepfake content and safeguard the integrity of democratic processes.

Advertisement

As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for policymakers and digital platforms to collaborate in mitigating the risks associated with AI manipulation.

As the Lok Sabha elections progress, vigilance against AI-driven misinformation remains paramount to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in governance.

Advertisement