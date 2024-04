Advertisement

Congress List of Lok Sabha Candidates: The Congress on Sunday released another list of 11 Lok Sabha candidates for Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand for the ongoing general elections. In the fresh list, the party declared Pradeep Yadav as its candidate for Jharkhand's Godda Lok Sabha seat replacing Deepika Singh Pandey.

The Congress party has announced 9 candidates from Andhra Pradesh, while 2 candidates have been named from Jharkhand. In Andhra Pradesh, the party has fielded Dr Pedada Parameswararao from Srikakulam, Bobbili Srinu from Vizianagaram, Janga Goutham from Amalapuram - SC, Gollu Krishna from Machilipatnam, Valluru Bhargav from Vijayawada, Eda Sudhakara Reddy from Ongole, Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav from Nandyal, Mallikarjun Vajjala from Anantapur and BA Samad Shaheen from Hindupur.

While in Jharkhand, the grand-old party replaced candidate Deepika Singh Pandey and named Pradeep Yadav from Godda and Yashashwini Sahay from Ranchi.