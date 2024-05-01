A Pakistani leader who has spewed venom against ‘Bharat’ is promoting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, Poonawala wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’. | Image:grab

New Delhi: From releasing a Muslim League manifesto to actually becoming a “Muslim League that created Pakistan”, the "rishta [relationship between Congress party and Pakistan] today is clear: Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath", BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said on Wednesday, just few moments after Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister, shared a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his ‘X’ account, with the caption that read: “Rahul on fire”.

A Pakistani leader who has spewed venom against ‘Bharat’ is promoting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, Poonawala wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Furthermore, the BJP leader evoked past references to highlight the bonhomie between the Congress leaders and Pakistan-based terrorists. “Earlier, Hafiz Saeed – Pakistani terrorist, who co-founded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) – had said the Congress is his favourite party… Mani Shankar Aiyar went to Pakistan for [seeking] support to depose PM Modi”, Poonawala further said.

Recalling how ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised recently by the Congress leaders and how BK Hari Prasad had openly batted for Pakistan, the BJP leader asserted that the Congress leaders have, time and again, “defended Pakistani terrorists”.

"Today the rishta is clear - Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath", he asserted in the post, while also underlining that the remarks by the Pakistani political leader come just a day after the INDI bloc rallied for "vote jihad".

“Pakistan Statement comes a day after INDI alliance says let’s do vote jihad”, the BJP leader said.

No End In Sight To Rahul Gandhi's Fear Mongering

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi – who has had several faux pas moments in the recent past – once again claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it will "tear apart" and "throw away" the Constitution which granted rights to the poor, Dalits, STs and the OBCs. His remarks come even as the top brass of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, have reiterated the BJP's stance on the matter, saying the saffron party “will never do away with reservations” for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Class, nor will it allow the Congress to do so.

PM Modi has, on several occasions, also asserted that he was committed to the Constitution and that he ensured its implementation in Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370 which provided special status to the erstwhile state.

Holding a copy of the Constitution (book) in his hand earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi still tried to fearmonger over the issue, claiming that the ongoing Lok Sabha poll is not a normal election, but a fight between two ideologies.

"The poor, STs, OBCs got several rights because of the Constitution which also gave the people MGNREGA, land rights, reservation, and other things. If the BJP comes to power, it will throw away and tear apart this Constitution," he stressed.