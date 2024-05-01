Advertisement

New Delhi: Hundreds of students on Wednesday have hit the streets of the national capital against Congress' wealth distribution promise in its election manifesto. Several undergraduate and postgraduate students from different colleges marched to the Congress headquarters with 'Urban Naxals' placards in their hands, protesting against Congress manifesto, specifically against Congress' equal distribution of wealth pitch.

Talking to Republic, a student from the Galgotias University said, "Our agenda is against Congress' policy to loot our wealth, halve it and increase the tax. They are trying to infiltrate our houses. We are trying to stop that from happening."

Claiming that the protests are non-political in nature, one of the protesters said that the proposed wealth redistribution system will "cause problems for ordinary citizens like us." "Our protests are not political in nature. We are all aspirational students and we are raising our voices for the goodwill of the country. It is high time that the youth has to come out on the streets against the Congress' manifesto."

Another student protester said that the "Congress is trying to destroy the country with their policies since the last 70 years." Expressing uncertainty over the future of India if Congress comes to power, the student protester said, "If the Congress comes to power, then there will be a civil war like situation in India. We have seen how the Congress has misguided people. They said that with the going away of Article 370, things will end. Nothing has happened. They are only interested in appeasement politics."

More than 700 youths have taken to the streets, protesting against the Congress manifesto. Referring to Manmohan Singh's earlier speeches, which was highlighted by PM Narendra Modi in his recent campaigns, one student protester asked, "Why is the Congress not thinking of majorities? Why are they prioritising Muslims over others?

Another protester, named Prince, told Republic, "How can you share the wealth of middle-class with someone else? How can we part away with our forefathers' wealth? In middle-class, we save money through generations. They want to distribute it. We would have still understood if they tried redistributing wealth from the rich class."