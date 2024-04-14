×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Congress MLA Seeks Kharge's Nod to Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', BJP Asks 'Why Such Hesitation?'

A Congress MLA on Friday sought permission from party president Mallikarjun Kharge before leading a chant of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Congress MLA Seeks Kharge's Nod to Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', BJP Asks 'Why Such Hesitation?'
Congress MLA Seeks Kharge's Nod to Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', BJP Asks 'Why Such Hesitation?' | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Congress MLA on Friday sought permission from party president Mallikarjun Kharge before leading a chant of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' (Hail, Mother India) slogan during an election rally in Karnataka' Kalaburagi, triggering a political row ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Addressing the gathering, Congress' Athani MLA Laxman Savadi said, "I hope Kharge sahab doesn't misconstrue this. I wish to say this to you all. I shall say 'Bolo Bharat Mata ki Jai' and you all have to repeat it after me with tight fists".

Advertisement

Last year in April, the former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress party barely two days after resigning from the BJP after being denied a ticket for the state assembly polls. 

The Karnataka BJP unit was quick enough to react to the incident and slam the Congress leader over seeking permission to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan. 

Advertisement

Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra alleged that expressing patriotism and praising "Bharat Mata" was met with guilt and clarification within the Congress ranks, contrasting it with the BJP's unwavering commitment to nationalist ideals.

"It is rather very unfortunate and depressing to know that a senior leader like Laxman Savadi hesitates to openly raise the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' on a Congress platform in front of its national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Isn't it very pitiful and dangerous that a Congress leader trying to express his patriotism and praise "Bharat Mata" feels guilty and hence seeks to clarify his stand of raising the slogan to party chief," Vijayendra said.

Advertisement

"Today's incident reinforces the fact that Savadi's attempt to prove Congress' patriotism is a very futile effort and can't compare itself to BJP, which has imbibed the nationalistic and patriotic ideals very much ingrained as part of its core culture," he added.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also railed against Savadi and claimed that his hesitation came from witnessing Priyank Kharge advocating for those who chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

Advertisement

Taking to X, he said, “MLA Laxman Savadi, who understood the true ideology of the Congress after seeing how Minister Priyank Kharge advocated on behalf of those who shouted the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad', was now scared whether or not he should shout the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and asked permission from Kharge. Whatever party you are in, you don't need any top leader's permission to shout 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Savadi ji. If they misconstrue, so be it. Bharat Mata ji Jai!”

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

2 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

3 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

6 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

6 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

6 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

7 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

8 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

11 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

13 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

14 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

15 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

23 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

24 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

26 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

31 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

44 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

an hour ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo