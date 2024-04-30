Congress Releases Another List of Candidates, But Suspense on Amethi, Raebareli Continues

Congress has maintained suspense over Amethi and Raebareli seats, withholding candidate announcements in the latest list. | Image: PTI

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party on Tuesday released another list of candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and named senior leaders Raj Babbar and Anand Sharma from Gurgaon (Haryana) and Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) respectively. Former MLA Satpal Raizada has been fielded from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, to take on Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who has secured victory there four times. The constituency was previously held by Thakur's father, ex-Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. On the other hand, in Maharashtra, the party has pitted Bhushan Patil, the vice president of its Mumbai unit, against Lok Sabha election debutant and Union Minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North.

Congress List of Candidates

Suspense Over Amethi, Raebareli Continues

However, with only three days left for nomination filing, Congress has maintained suspense over Amethi and Raebareli seats, withholding candidate announcements in the latest list.

What's Holding Congress Back from Nominating Rahul, Priyanka for Amethi, Rae Bareli?

The delay in candidate announcement for Amethi and Rae Bareli is sparking varied interpretations. While some see it as internal indecision within Congress, others view it as a sign of vulnerability and lack of confidence.

However, insiders suggest a strategic motive behind the delay. It might be part of a broader plan to sustain the narrative of "Rahul vs. Modi," currently dominating national discourse.

By withholding Rahul Gandhi's candidacy for Amethi, Congress aims to avoid shifting the focus to a Rahul vs. Smriti Irani contest, thus preserving their primary electoral pitch against PM Modi, a leading daily reported quoting sources.

For the unversed, BJP's Smriti Irani is the sitting MP of Amethi. She secured a parliamentary seat in 2019 by defeating Rahul Gandhi with a margin of 55,120 votes.

Regarding the ongoing suspense surrounding Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut, it could be a strategic move by the party to capitalize on the element of surprise.

However, if Rahul and Priyanka opt out of contesting from these constituencies, the delay in candidate announcements could serve as a buffer, aiming to mitigate potential criticism and preserve the party's image.