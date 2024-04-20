Advertisement

Parbhani: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at Congress party for “planning to select a safe seat for party MP Rahul Gandhi, after the elections to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, slated to take place on April 26.

Rahul Gandhi is currently serving as the MP from Wayanad.

PM Modi said the “Congress will have a separate seat for shehzada after April 26.

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Nanded, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress ke shehzade unhe bhi Wayanad mein sankat dikh raha hai. Shehzade aur unki toli April 26 ko Wayanad mein voting ka intezaar kar rahe hain...Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada, aap… pic.twitter.com/s5umnqxEoo — ANI (@ANI)

While addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, the PM targeted the senior Congress leader for not contesting the elections from Amethi parliamentary constituency this year. PM Modi said, “Rahul Gandhi had to run away from Amethi, now assume that he will run away from Wayanad too (Congress ke shehzade unhe bhi Wayanad mein sankat dikh raha hai. Shehzade aur unki toli April 26 ko Wayanad mein voting ka intezaar kar rahe hain...Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada, aap maan ke chaliye wo Wayanad bhi chordhenge...)"

Kerala will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

