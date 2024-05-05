Advertisement

MUMBAI: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has claimed that the IPS officer Hemant Karkare, who was killed during 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, was not the target of any terrorist, including Ajmal Kasabad, instead he died from the bullet of a police officer allegedly linked with RSS. The allegations by Wadettiwar have stoked a row over Karkare's death.

Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly, accused BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North Central Ujjwal Nikam of suppressing the fact and called him a “traitor”. He said the information was revealed during the probe but Nikam, special public prosecutor in the case, suppressed the fact.

In a statement issued via video, Wadettiwar alleged, “During the probe, key information was out. However, it was suppressed by Ujjwal Nikam, who is a traitor. My question is, why is BJP protecting a traitor and nominating such a person for Lok Sabha polls? By doing this, BJP is protecting traitors.”

Spurring a faceoff between Congress and BJP, the statement attracted sharp attractions from Nikam and Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Both Devendra Fadnavis and Nikam termed Wadettiwar’s allegations as baseless and irresponsible, saying Congress “is pro-Kasab,” the 26/11 attacker who was caught alive and later convicted and hanged.

Nikam said, “What a reckless statement is being made. I am pained by such baseless allegations, raising doubts over my integrity. It clearly reflects the level of electoral politics. I never thought politicians will stoop to such low levels. For political gain? He (Wadettiwar) is insulting not me, but the 166 departed souls and all persons injured in the 26/11 attacks.”

“They (Congress) hold Kasab as innocent. Even Pakistan had accepted that Kasab was involved in the conspiracy and in the terror attack on India and was guilty,” he added.

He said everyone is aware of the legal steps he had taken to ensure Kasab’s conviction. While lashing out at Congress, Nikam said voters would on June 4 (day of LS poll results) give befitting reply to such allegations, adding he wished not to dignify the “desperate disinformation” with a further response.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said that Congress has joined hands with Kasab. He said, “Our alliance is with Nikam, while Congress has joined hands with Kasab.”

Responding to Wadettiwar’s comments, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar demanded Wadettiwar be arrested by the NIA and questioned why he was defending Kasab.

“From Wadettiwar’s statement, it appears Congress is supporting terrorists who attacked Mumbai. More shocking is the fact that Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has maintained silence over the episode,” he said.

