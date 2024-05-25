Advertisement

New Delhi: New Delhi is gearing up for a tough fight in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections with all its 7 seats going to polls on Saturday, May 25. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allied as part of the INDI alliance, to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the sixth phase of India's general elections, 58 seats go to polls in six states and UTs. With 162 candidates in the fray, the maximum number of contenders are from the North East Delhi constituency. The key battles to watch out for are between AAP MLA Somnath Bharti against BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj in New Delhi; Kanhaiya Kumar against two-times BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi and Harsh Malhotra will take on AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Here is What is Closed on the Polling Day:

Liquor Shops

The Excise Department of India on the instruction of the Election Commission of India, notified all the liquor shops and licensed premises in the national capital and adjoining areas to remain closed on May 25. The premises will remain closed until 6:00 pm on May 25. Furthermore, liquor sales will be prohibited in the national capital on June 4, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result day.

Schools

Amid the ongoing scorching heatwave across the capital, schools were already asked to remain closed. However, the Kejriwal-led govt ordered all private schools to start vacations immediately.

Banks

Additionally in the list, banks are too will remain closed on Saturday. In the fifth phase, the Reserve Bank of India declared a bank holiday in certain cities.

Metro:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier this week announced that all metro operations across the national capital will commence at 4 am on the poling day on May 25, Saturday.

"On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, 2024 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility," the post read on X.

The department further notified, "The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, normal Metro trains services will run throughout the day."

Bus Services

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) stated that it will operate additional bus services across 35 routes commencing at 4 am on May 25 to facilitate the movement to and from polling stations in Delhi. Additionally, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) will provide services on 46 routes.

