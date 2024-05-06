'Desperate' Congress Exposed After Deepfake Video: Amit Shah

Advertisement

New Delhi: "Congress stands exposed after the Deepfake video incident," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know. For the unversed, a 'deepfake morphed video' of Shah circulated on social media, falsely portraying him as speaking against reservations. However, the BJP has since flagged the viral clip as fake

Talking about the issue in detail with Arnab, Shah said, "Fortunately, there was no polling between the release of the doctored video and its debunking. As soon as the video surfaced, I promptly presented my authentic speech before the media and even local media outlets, exposing both the genuine and doctored versions to the public eye. The truth is out there, and it's widely known that the Telangana Congress is behind the deep fake clip.

“Now, the public is aware of how frustrated the opposition has become due to their imminent defeat. The BJP has no intention or agenda to abolish reservations; if anyone has manipulated the issue of reservations, it's the Congress”, Shah stated clearly.

Elaborating further, Shah underscored that there is no provision for reservations based on religion; it is unconstitutional.

Amit Shah's Deepfake Video: What Happened So Far

On Friday, Arun Reddy was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the 'deepfake morphed video' involving Amit Shah. Reddy managed the 'Spirit of Congress' account on the social media platform X.

On Wednesday, Twitter had taken action by withholding the account of the Jharkhand Congress handle in response to a legal request.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had earlier issued a notice to Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur under Section 91 of the CrPC, summoning him to appear at the cell's office on May 2 regarding the circulation of the doctored video of Shah on social media.

Meanwhile, the counsels of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and four other leaders, who were summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the 'deepfake video' case, requested additional time for appearance via email.

Last week, Assam Police arrested Reetom Singh, marking the first arrest in connection with the 'doctored' video case. It is alleged that the video clip was shared by several Congress leaders.