Advertisement

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, labelled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'political tourist' after the latter filed nomination papers from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi has held the Rae Bareli constituency for the last two decades.

Advertisement

In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani on his home turf Amethi, which he had represented for three consecutive terms, but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

“Let him roam around. Tourists are welcomed but (they) don't make a permanent home,” Fadnavis told PTI when asked about the Congress leader filing his nomination from Rae Bareli.

Advertisement

Polling was held in Wayanad in the second phase on April 26, while Rae Bareli will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Asked about a Pakistan minister tweeting in favour of Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said Pakistan and like-minded elements want him at the helm.

Advertisement

“They feel if Modiji remains (as PM), their condition will be worse than the present begging bowl they are roaming around with,” he said.

Citing an interview given to a news channel, Fadnavis said the PM has emphasised that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is not his personal enemy.

Advertisement

"Whenever he (Thackeray) was unwell, PM Modi used to enquire about his health. I personally know this. The one thing PM Modi has taught us is that in politics nobody is our personal enemy. We only have ideological differences," Fadnavis said.

Gandhi filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency on Friday, barely an hour before nominations closed for the Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisement

Earlier, in the morning, the Congress ended the suspense over Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, announcing his candidature from the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. She recently moved to the Rajya Sabha.

Gandhi had lost from the adjoining Amethi constituency to BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019 but won from "safe" Wayanad in Kerala – a seat he is contesting this time as well.

Advertisement

On X, the former Congress president posted that filing his nomination papers from Rae Bareli was an “emotional moment” for him.

“Amethi and Rae Bareli are no different for me, both are family,” he wrote in Hindi, seeking their “love and blessings” in what he called a fight against injustice.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)