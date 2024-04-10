×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan After...': BJP MLA's Controversial Remark Triggers Row

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma sparked a controversy with his statement that Congress' Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pakistan after defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal: BJP's Huzur legislator Rameshwar Sharma sparked a controversy with his statement that Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pakistan after the latter's defeat in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh. 

Singh took strong objection of the remarks made by Sharma and told reporters that his legal team was examining the ‘Pakistan’ statement. 

Advertisement

"BJP workers have reiterated their resolve to ensure the victory of the party candidate (Rodmal Nagar) by more than one lakh votes in the Biora assembly segment (part of Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat), and we will win the Lok Sabha seat by more than eight lakh votes," Sharma said. 

He further added, “The `Raja' (Singh) who is roaming here will be sent packing in such a manner that he will not get a place in Hindustan but in Islamabad or Lahore as his fans no longer exist in Madhya Pradesh and the country, but they exist across the border. They both like each other.”

Advertisement

Responding to Sharma’s statement, Singh said, “I don’t want to talk anything new about it. They don’t have any issue other than this. The statement is being examined by my lawyers and they will take action accordingly.”

Congress has fielded Digvijaya Singh from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency against BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar. In the 2019 Indian general election, he contested the Lok Sabha seat in the Bhopal constituency but was defeated by Pragya Singh Thakur. However, from Rajgarh's seat, Singh had won in 1984 and 1991.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

a minute ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

3 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

6 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

7 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

17 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

18 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

19 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

21 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

25 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

32 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

32 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

34 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

36 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

40 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

42 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

42 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo