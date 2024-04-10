Advertisement

Bhopal: BJP's Huzur legislator Rameshwar Sharma sparked a controversy with his statement that Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pakistan after the latter's defeat in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Singh took strong objection of the remarks made by Sharma and told reporters that his legal team was examining the ‘Pakistan’ statement.

"BJP workers have reiterated their resolve to ensure the victory of the party candidate (Rodmal Nagar) by more than one lakh votes in the Biora assembly segment (part of Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat), and we will win the Lok Sabha seat by more than eight lakh votes," Sharma said.

He further added, “The `Raja' (Singh) who is roaming here will be sent packing in such a manner that he will not get a place in Hindustan but in Islamabad or Lahore as his fans no longer exist in Madhya Pradesh and the country, but they exist across the border. They both like each other.”

Responding to Sharma’s statement, Singh said, “I don’t want to talk anything new about it. They don’t have any issue other than this. The statement is being examined by my lawyers and they will take action accordingly.”

Congress has fielded Digvijaya Singh from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency against BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar. In the 2019 Indian general election, he contested the Lok Sabha seat in the Bhopal constituency but was defeated by Pragya Singh Thakur. However, from Rajgarh's seat, Singh had won in 1984 and 1991.