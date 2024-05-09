Updated May 9th, 2024 at 16:40 IST
Discounts And Refreshments: Haryana Multiplexes Reward Voters On Polling Day
Haryana multiplexes offer discounts and refreshments to voters flaunting inked fingers on polling day, aiming to boost turnout.
The general elections in India are going on and many places are coming up with innovative ideas to increase the voter turnout. And in this series Gurugram district administration has come up with the idea of announcing discounts on movie tickets and food items in the multiplex apart from the complimentary refreshments,
The single-phase Lok Sabha voting is scheduled for May 25. Voters are being incentivized with discounts on movie tickets and refreshments simply by flaunting their inked fingers on polling day.
An official highlighted the initiative, stating, "All one needs to do is flaunt their inked finger on the polling day to get a discount on offline tickets available from the counter or on food and drinks available on the cinema hall premises."
The initiative was discussed in a meeting chaired by Hitesh Kumar Meena, ADC and nodal officer for the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in Gurugram. Representatives from several multiplex chains participated in the meeting to strategize ways to boost voter turnout.
According to Mr. Meena, voters will not only enjoy discounts but also receive complimentary refreshments in some multiplexes as a token of appreciation for their civic participation.
To further amplify voter awareness, all participating multiplexes have committed to telecasting messages from the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. Additionally, short films related to voter education will be screened to inform and engage moviegoers.
The Gurugam district administration has recently enlisted the support of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as the 'brand ambassador' for this voter turnout campaign. Chahal's involvement aims to leverage his influence and reach to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote.
