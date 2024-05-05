Advertisement

Haveri: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar appears to have drawn another controversy amidst ongoing Lok Sabha elections, when he allegedly slapped one of his Congress party members in public. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night, when DK Shivakumar was on his visit to Karnataka’s Haveri district, where he was to meet the party workers. A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, wherein the Karnataka’s Deputy CM was caught on camera, slapping one of his party members in public after the man put his hand on Shivakumar’s shoulder.

Following the incident, several videos of the incident also surfaced on social media, which drew a whole lot of criticism for the Karnataka deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile, no statement or clarification has surfaced from the Congress leader over the incident.

