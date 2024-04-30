Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took aim at Congress over a fake video featuring him speaking against reservation in the country. White hitting out at the grand old party, the Union Home Minister said that the Congress has taken politics to a new low due to frustration and hopelessness and that it is trying to establish a false narrative by circulating fake videos. Shah said that the attempt to gain public support by such an act is condemnable.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati Amit Shah said, "Their (Congress) frustration reached to such a level that they have spread fake videos of me and several other BJP leaders. Chief Ministers, State president and others have also done the work of forwarding this fake video...Today a prominent leader of the Congress Party is facing a criminal offence. This action is indicative of their frustration and disappointment. “

He condemned the circulation of fake videos and accused Rahul Gandhi of stooping to a new low to gain political motives.

Ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, he has been working to take the level of politics to a new low...I believe that the attempt to get public support by circulating fake videos is condemnable and should never be done by any major party in Indian politics..."

He lashed out at Congress, saying a political party must fight elections on the basis of manifesto, principles and events not by circulating fake videos or by misinterpreting BJP’s manifesto.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday initiated action against individuals responsible for circulating a doctored video of the BJP leader, falsely suggesting his stance on reservations.

The Delhi Police took action a day after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the Telangana Congress wing was spreading an edited video of Shah, “which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large-scale violence”.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a post on X, accused Congress of twisting Amit Shah’s words and presenting it with a fake video. He had tweeted, “Shame on Congress Party. I strongly condemn Congress for spreading a fake & edited video. Home Minister @AmitShah ji's words have been twisted. Misleading the public is a disservice to democracy. This irresponsible behaviour has the potential to disrupt peace(sic).”