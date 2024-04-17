Don't Know if There Will be Any Elections After 2024, Mehbooba Mufti Fearmongers

Advertisement

New Delhi: 'I don't know if there will be any elections held in the country after this one (Lok Sabha Elections 2024)', PDP president Mehbooba Mufti fearmongered ahead of the first phase of polling. She made the remarks while addressing supporters in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Please vote so that the voices of suppressed people reach a larger audience”, said Mufti.

Her remarks come a day after PM Modi reacted strongly to the Opposition parties' allegations that '400 paar' would lead to changes in the Constitution. "The problem lies with them (opposition) - they want to cast the country in the same mould. We worship diversity. We celebrate it..."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Congress, SP and other Opposition parties have said that the BJP has given the ‘400 paar’ slogan as they want to amend the Constitution of the country and end reservation.

“The slogan of ‘400 paar’ is being given to change the Constitution…if they (BJP)win (400 Lok Sabha seats), they will not only change the Constitution but also end reservation. They will also take away your right to vote,” Akhilesh Yadav said while addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar.

Advertisement

‘We Worship Diversity’

"I don't understand that on what basis you (Congress) are levelling such allegations against a man who celebrated the Tamil language - the oldest language - at the UN? They have issues when I wear attires from different states. The problem lies with them - they want to cast the country in the same mould. We worship diversity. We celebrate it...We have said, why can't one become a doctor or an engineer using their mother tongue (curriculum in local languages)? When I speak about the mother tongue, it means I am celebrating it, I am enhancing its greatness. I met young gamers recently. One of them asked me if I had a message for them. I told them - do a thing, wherever you put down your signatures - do it in your mother language. Take that pride (in your mother tongue). I am trying to bring in diversity. If they have to level allegations, what can I do?" asked PM Modi.

Advertisement

Earlier, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had claimed that the BJP has given the slogan 'Abki baar 400 paar' because it wants to make several changes in the Constitution. He had claimed that the BJP leaders always create an atmosphere in their favour by misleading the voters and giving distorted facts.