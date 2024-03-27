×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

EC Issues Show-Cause Notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate For Objectionable Remarks

The EC issued show-cause notices to BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh and Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election Commission
Election Commission | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC), on Wednesday, issued show-cause notices to BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh and Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their respective remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut. 

EC said that their remarks were 'undignified and in bad taste.' The poll panel has sought a response by the leaders to the show-cause notice by March 29 evening.

The EC, advising the parties to maintain dignity during polls, also stated that the remarks by the two leaders, prima facie, were violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Shrinate, on Monday, had posted a video issuing clarification on the now-deleted objectionable post on Ranaut by saying, “Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened."

She added, “I came to know that my name is being misused on Twitter and a parody account is being operated, named Supriya parody. They made this objectionable post. Someone copied it from there and posted it on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I am trying to know who has done this from those who have access. I have also reported this parody.”

 

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

