Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:35 IST
LIVE: Election Commission Announces Dates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections And 4 State Assemblies
The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and 4 State Assemblies. Stay tuned for LIVE Updates:
3: 35 IST, March 16th 2024
To curb flow of illicit money, ECI held extensive reviews with enforcement agencies. Measures like ESMs portal, coordination between agencies resulted in exponential increase seizures in last 11 elections.
3: 32 IST, March 16th 2024
The Election Commission urged the candidates to not indulge in any kind of violence-related activities. “Ruthless action will be taken against the violators,” the EC said.
3: 30 IST, March 16th 2024
Below are the assured minimum facilities to be available at over 10 lakh polling stations, announces Election Commission.
3: 26 IST, March 16th 2024
“Ready to facilitate vote from home for electors above 85 years of age and for persons with disabilities across country,” said Election Commission.
3: 19 IST, March 16th 2024
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "In 12 states the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters."
3: 17 IST, March 16th 2024
“We have 97 crore registered voters, 10.5 lakhs polling stations, 1.5 crores polling officials and security staff, 55 lakhs EVMs, 4 lakhs vehicles,” said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
3: 14 IST, March 16th 2024
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says "We are committed to give the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir..."
3: 10 IST, March 16th 2024
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, shortly.
2: 47 IST, March 16th 2024
The Election Commission revealed that nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. Ahead of the announcement, the election commission visited all the states and reviewed the preparations.
2: 46 IST, March 16th 2024
2: 34 IST, March 16th 2024
The vacancies were created by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the surprise resignation of Arun Goel on March 8. His resignation was notified on March 9.
2: 37 IST, March 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee on Thursday picked retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as new election commissioners.
A selection committee comprising Prime Minister, Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met on Thursday noon to finalise the two names.
2: 35 IST, March 16th 2024
The Election Commission will announce the datesheet for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at 3 PM today, March 16. Subsequently, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in the entire country until the announcement of poll results.
What Changes With MCC Coming Into Force | 7 Points
- The ruling government is prohibited from announcing any financial grants or making promises after the elections are announced, under the provisions of the MOC.
- Centre also can't lay foundation stones or initiate projects or schemes of any kind, except civil servants.
- Promises related to the construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities, etc., are not permitted during this period.
- Ad-hoc appointments in government or Public Undertakings that could influence voters in favour of the ruling party are prohibited.
- With the announcement of the Lok Sabah election schedule, ministers and other authorities cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds once the elections are announced.
- After the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, official visits shall not be combined with electioneering work, and the use of official machinery or personnel for electioneering is strictly prohibited, the ECI guidelines say.
- Government transport, including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery, and personnel, cannot be used to further the interests of the ruling party during elections.
2: 35 IST, March 16th 2024
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived at Election Commission of India, ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the general elections.
2: 35 IST, March 16th 2024
The ECI posted a brief statement on X and said dates for four Assembly polls - scheduled to be held around the same time - would also be announced. The four states expected to vote in April/May are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand scheduled to vote later this year.
2: 36 IST, March 16th 2024
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and some state assemblies today at 3 PM. The ECI announced that the polling schedule for the general elections will be announced on a televised live conference this afternoon.
Published March 16th, 2024 at 14:16 IST