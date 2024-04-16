Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2023, the Election Commission has stated that it has reported the highest-ever seizures of inducements in the 75-year history of polls in India. Since March 1, the poll panel has been on a mission, seizing a staggering Rs 100 crore daily, summing up to a jaw-dropping Rs 4,650 crore even before the polling began. This surge marks a 34% increase from the Rs 3,475 crore seized during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"With general elections 2024 underway, the ECI is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the country's 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections," the ECI stated.

The ECI stated that 45% of the seized funds are attributed to drugs and narcotics, a sector receiving special attention from the commission. These seizures are a result of comprehensive planning, scaled-up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology, according to the ECI.

“Use of black money, over and above political financing and accurate disclosure thereof, may disturb the level playing field in favour of more resourceful party or candidate in specific geographies. The seizures are a critical part of ECI resolve to conduct the Lok Sabha elections free of inducements and electoral malpractices and to ensure a level playing field,” said the poll body.

As of April 13, the highest amount seized on a state-wise basis was in Rajasthan, tallying at Rs 778.5 crore, trailed by Gujarat at Rs 605.33 crore, Tamil Nadu at Rs 460.8 crore, Maharashtra at Rs 431.3 crore, and Punjab at Rs 311.8 crore. The National Capital Delhi saw goods and cash worth approximately Rs 236 crore confiscated. In tandem with seizing illicit funds, the Election Commission has also cracked down on approximately 106 government servants assisting politicians in their campaigns, thereby breaching the Model Code of Conduct.