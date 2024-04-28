Advertisement

Imphal: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the voting carried out at 6 polling stations in the Outer Manipur (ST) Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, April 26, to be void on Saturday. The Commission has now appointed April 30, 2024, as the date for fresh polling at the said polling stations, which will start from 7 am in the morning and will conclude at 4 pm in the evening. The above decision has been taken under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur on Saturday directed that the poll taken on April 26, in respect of the 6 polling stations situated in the 2- Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, namely 44-Ukhrul (ST) 44/20-Shangshak A, 44/36-Ukhrul (A), 44/41-Ukhrul (D-1), 44/50-Ukhrul (F), 45-Chingai (ST) 45/14-Chingai, and 47-Karong (ST) 47/33-Oinam (A1) to be void, citing reported incidents of electoral malpractices.

Advertisement

CEO urges voters to turnout in large numbers on April 30

The CEO has also urged all the voters within these six polling stations to turn out in large numbers and actively participate in the re-polling process to ensure maximum voting.

Advertisement

Earlier, on April 26, after the conclusion of voting, a few political leaders wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, outlining the alleged incidents of electoral malpractices, including EVM machine destruction, booth capture, poll rigging, and forced voting carried out by unidentified armed individuals. Not only this, at some polling booths the polling agents were also barred from carrying out their work.

Allegedly, these reported malpractices took place Friday within the 43-Phungyar (ST) Assembly Constituency and the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, both situated within the 2-Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisement

Similar disturbances were reported in the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, where EVM machines were reportedly destroyed in three polling stations, namely 44/36 - Ukhrul (A), Ukhrul Model High School (N/W), 44/41 - Ukhrul (D-1), Greenland Primary School, and 44/50 - Ukhrul (F), K.K. Leishiphanit Junior High School.

After the ECI directions, the arrangements are being made to conduct the re-polling on April 30. The voting for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency concluded on April 19.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled to take place in 7 phases across the country and results will be declared on June 4.

