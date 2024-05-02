Election Commission Instructs All Political Parties to ‘Stop Registering Voters For…’

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued stern instructions to all political parties, warning against the deceptive practice of registering voters under the guise of post-election benefit schemes surveys. The Commission has identified such actions as corrupt practices, citing Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Commission's advisory comes in light of several instances during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, where political parties and candidates have been accused of blurring the lines between legitimate surveys and partisan efforts to enroll individuals for post-election beneficiary schemes.

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the potential for inducement and quid-pro-quo arrangements, the Commission has directed all national and state political parties to cease and desist from any activities involving the registration of individuals for such schemes through advertisements, surveys, or apps.

Acknowledging the permissibility of generic electoral promises, the Commission emphasized the need to maintain a clear distinction between authentic surveys and biased attempts to enroll people in programs for political gain.

Advertisement

District Election Officers have been tasked with taking appropriate actions against any violators within the statutory provisions outlined by the Commission.

“Stop registering voters for post-election benefit schemes in the name of survey,” said the election commission.