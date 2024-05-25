 10 Lok Sabha Seats With Highest Vote Percentage Till 5th Phase | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 19:16 IST, May 25th 2024

Election Commission Data: 10 Lok Sabha Seats With Highest Vote Percentage Till 5th Phase

The Election Commission of India on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for the first five phases of polling for the Lok Sabha in the country.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lok Sabha elections 2024
Election Commission Data: 10 Lok Sabha Seats With Highest Vote Percentage Till 5th Phase | Image: PTI/ Repesentational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

18:49 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement