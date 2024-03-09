Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel has tendered his resignation. The announcement was made through a gazette notification citing the acceptance of Goel's resignation by the President of India. The gazette notification, issued on March 9, 2024, stated, "In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th of March, 2024."

Arun Goel resigns

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…