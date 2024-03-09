Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the work culture and perception about democracy by undertaking all round development in the country. Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s office, was addressing a public rally after inaugurating the agri start-up exhibition in Doda district, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency.

This was the minister’s first visit to Doda after he was given a ticket for the third time to fight the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency. He had won the last general elections by a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes. “It is a matter of happiness that Modi has been able to change the work culture and perception about democracy by undertaking all round development and ensuring delivery of schemes as and where needed,” news agency PTI quoted Singh as saying.

He said the government has reignited those hopes which had faded and rekindled aspirations among the youth who had resigned to their fate due to the prevailing work environment. “All the works have been carried out with an urge to serve the general public from the core of the heart and to provide the benefits rising above the politics of caste, creed and religion. The prime minister has sought to create a new work culture in politics which our successors will be bound to follow,” Singh reportedly said.