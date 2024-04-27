'No Honesty, No Sharp IQ': Rajnath Singh Rips into West Media

Advertisement

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the global media doesn’t know anything about India and it is not easy for them to understand it either as “it requires honesty”. He said while responding to reports suggesting that global media is considering the 2024 general elections in India as a contest between Hindu and Muslims.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rajnath Singh said, “It is not necessary that everyone working in global media has a sharp IQ. They don’t know anything about India.”

“What nobody has been able to do was done by our sages and saints. It was India that brought the concept of 'the whole world is a family’ (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). It is not easy for the global media to understand India as it requires honesty,” the Defence Minister said.

He also emphasised on the role played by PM Modi in his last terms in taking India to new heights globally, in terms of economy.

He said “If anyone can elevate the position of India in global landscape, then it is none other than PM Narendra Modi”

“People are watching that if anyone can elevate India’s level in global landscape then it is Narendra Modi. If anyone has taken India’s economy to new heights then it is Narendra Modi. If anyone has led to the emergence of India as the fastest-growing economy, then it is Narendar Modi,” he added.

While responding to a question about the perspective of different communities towards the party, he said, “PM Modi has placed India on global platform, he has given India a stable economy. Rajputs, Thakurs, farmers are not upset with the Central government. Farmers are politically aware, they can raise their voice."

