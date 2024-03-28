×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Elephants Visited Wayanad More Than Him: BJP Candidate Mocks Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at the local Congress MP, Surendran said “The wild elephants came to the town more often than Rahul Gandhi came to Wayanad.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
K Surendran; Rahul Gandhi
K Surendran; Rahul Gandhi | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kochi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, K Surendran, took a jibe at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi accusing him of negligence, following the death of a woman in a wild elephant attack .

Taking to social media platform X, Surendran wrote, “Another tragic loss due to a wild elephant attack in Wayanad. My deepest condolences to Mini and her family. The human-wildlife conflict in Kerala, particularly in Wayanad, is a recurring nightmare.”

Advertisement

Taking a jibe at the local Congress MP, Surendran said “The wild elephants came to the town more often than Rahul Gandhi came to Wayanad.”

Advertisement

Citing the recent elephant attack in the town, which is the home turf of Gandhi, the BJP leader said that both the CM and Rahul Gandhi have failed to address the crisis. He accused the Congress leader of negligence. He made the remark highlighting Rahul Gandhi's infrequent visit to his parliamentary constituency.

He added, “ The State Govt led by @pinarayivijayan and the MP @RahulGandhi have failed to address this crisis. Is Rahul only interested in votes? The wild elephants came to the town more often than Rahul Gandhi came to Wayanad. He seems indifferent to human lives, enjoying his outstation visits without truly engaging with the plight of the people. It's time for Rahul Gandhi to answer for his negligence.”

Advertisement

Kerala has recently hit the headlines amid rising elephant attacks which has proved fatal for many. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a few seconds ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

a few seconds ago
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years

Dhruv's Fitness Journey

3 minutes ago
Indian-origin couple in US found dead along with their daughter in a mansion worth Rs 41 crore.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself

4 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya faces flak over his captaincy

Hardik Pandya slammed

4 minutes ago
Coal India's capital spending rises

Coal India

7 minutes ago
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith on MI

7 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

8 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma takes over field setting vs SRH

Rohit takes duties

10 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Airport Look

11 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Casual Attire

12 minutes ago
K Padmarajan, hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Persistent Politician

14 minutes ago
Patna Shukla

OTT Releases This Week

17 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

20 minutes ago
Stress relieving exercises

Stress-Relieving Exercise

24 minutes ago
Pat Cummins during post-match presentation after SRH vs MI match

Pat Cummins on SRH

27 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

28 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila Trailer Out

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo