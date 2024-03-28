Elephants Visited Wayanad More Than Him: BJP Candidate Mocks Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Kochi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, K Surendran, took a jibe at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi accusing him of negligence, following the death of a woman in a wild elephant attack .

Taking to social media platform X, Surendran wrote, “Another tragic loss due to a wild elephant attack in Wayanad. My deepest condolences to Mini and her family. The human-wildlife conflict in Kerala, particularly in Wayanad, is a recurring nightmare.”

Taking a jibe at the local Congress MP, Surendran said “The wild elephants came to the town more often than Rahul Gandhi came to Wayanad.”

Citing the recent elephant attack in the town, which is the home turf of Gandhi, the BJP leader said that both the CM and Rahul Gandhi have failed to address the crisis. He accused the Congress leader of negligence. He made the remark highlighting Rahul Gandhi's infrequent visit to his parliamentary constituency.

He added, “ The State Govt led by @pinarayivijayan and the MP @RahulGandhi have failed to address this crisis. Is Rahul only interested in votes? The wild elephants came to the town more often than Rahul Gandhi came to Wayanad. He seems indifferent to human lives, enjoying his outstation visits without truly engaging with the plight of the people. It's time for Rahul Gandhi to answer for his negligence.”

Kerala has recently hit the headlines amid rising elephant attacks which has proved fatal for many.

